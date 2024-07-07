Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 6,036 Shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Semler Scientific worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific in the first quarter valued at $700,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SMLR traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. The stock had a trading volume of 386,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $224.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.01. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 30.36%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

