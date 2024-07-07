Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 661 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,375. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $46.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

