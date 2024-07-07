Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys Shares of 8,553 Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. StepStone Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,001. The company has a market cap of $908.60 million, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.61. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.97 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 54.49% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. The company had revenue of $51.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Couchbase from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Couchbase from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Couchbase from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BASE

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $131,217.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 405,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,822,271.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 10,053 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $242,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 883,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,335,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $131,217.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 405,123 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,271.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,848 shares of company stock worth $1,547,562 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.