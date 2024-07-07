Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 91,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 224,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,822. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.14 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.40%.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

