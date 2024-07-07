Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $765,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Harris Associates L P raised its position in APA by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,570 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in APA by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in APA by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,335 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in APA by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,534,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,037,000 after purchasing an additional 867,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after acquiring an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered APA from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.52.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,165,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,364,356. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.26.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. APA’s payout ratio is 11.19%.

About APA

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Further Reading

