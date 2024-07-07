Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1,850.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.75. The company had a trading volume of 477,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $385.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.93.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

