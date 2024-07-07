Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 300 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLPI. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.