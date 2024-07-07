Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SouthState by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,905 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of SouthState by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,448,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $713,461,000 after purchasing an additional 54,147 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 1st quarter worth about $2,754,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SouthState by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 103,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 336,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,359. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.44 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $415.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.32 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

SouthState Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

