Grin (GRIN) Price Tops $0.0275 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Grin has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $189,498.51 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,281.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $337.74 or 0.00579501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00112288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00036315 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00271054 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00040784 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063485 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

