Harbor Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $606,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,525 shares of company stock valued at $93,982,207 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,070,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,616. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.17 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.33.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.