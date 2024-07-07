Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,744,000 after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 599,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,449,000 after purchasing an additional 65,122 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.35. 3,237,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,073. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average is $147.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

