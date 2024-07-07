Harbor Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 23.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $1,244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in AllianceBernstein by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 34,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AllianceBernstein Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AB traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 193,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,081. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $35.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.16%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.19.
About AllianceBernstein
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
