Head-To-Head Review: Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) & ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY)

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) and Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Carlyle Secured Lending shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZTE and Carlyle Secured Lending, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Carlyle Secured Lending 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Carlyle Secured Lending has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.06%. Given Carlyle Secured Lending’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Carlyle Secured Lending is more favorable than ZTE.

This table compares ZTE and Carlyle Secured Lending’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZTE $17.75 billion 0.53 $1.06 billion $0.47 8.60 Carlyle Secured Lending $241.63 million 3.78 $92.28 million $1.71 10.52

ZTE has higher revenue and earnings than Carlyle Secured Lending. ZTE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carlyle Secured Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ZTE and Carlyle Secured Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZTE 5.89% 13.25% 4.04% Carlyle Secured Lending 38.15% 12.92% 5.71%

Volatility and Risk

ZTE has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carlyle Secured Lending has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ZTE pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Carlyle Secured Lending pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. ZTE pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Carlyle Secured Lending pays out 93.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Carlyle Secured Lending beats ZTE on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements. The Consumer Business segment offers smart phones, mobile data terminals, family terminals, and fusion terminals, as well as related software application and value-added services. The Government and Corporate Business segment focuses on providing informatization solutions for the government and corporations through the application of products, such as communications networks, Internet of Things, big data, and cloud computing. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector. The fund seeks to invest across United States of America, Luxembourg, Cayman Islands, Cyprus, and United Kingdom. It invests in companies with EBITDA between $25 million and $100 million.

