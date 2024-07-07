Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc reduced its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc owned about 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $3,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 125,768 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $1,206,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,671 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,628,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,321 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Helmerich & Payne news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.35. 925,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,018. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

