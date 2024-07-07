High Note Wealth LLC Has $988,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

High Note Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lear by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $296,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.35. The company had a trading volume of 952,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,112. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $112.55 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.77 and its 200 day moving average is $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lear from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lear from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lear from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.63.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

