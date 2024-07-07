High Note Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

High Note Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 93.6% during the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 0.3 %

HD stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,437,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The firm has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.