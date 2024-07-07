Hollencrest Capital Management Acquires 300 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 139.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,158,255,000 after acquiring an additional 216,849 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth $128,982,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,124,000 after buying an additional 12,493 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,020. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $135.37.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.28%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,295.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,670 shares of company stock worth $2,586,315. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

