Hollencrest Capital Management Buys Shares of 7,000 Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 220.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 5,968,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,756,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

