Hollencrest Capital Management Has $133,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 2,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,326,000 after buying an additional 918,936 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $181,411,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Eaton by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 970,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,698,000 after buying an additional 654,855 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,029,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,815,000 after purchasing an additional 337,351 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total value of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,738.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ETN traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.37. 1,557,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,299. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.47. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.06.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

