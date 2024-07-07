Hollencrest Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hollencrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after buying an additional 18,611 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $16,166,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 74,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.05. 17,268,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,585,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

