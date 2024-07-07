Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Free Report) by 82,200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,087,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,164,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $13,683,000. Westwood Wealth Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter worth $10,158,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,898,000.

Shares of SOXL stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.81. 38,395,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,981,391. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.51. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $66.19.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

