Hollencrest Capital Management Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2,095.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,877 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,236 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $39,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $334.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The company has a market cap of $331.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.47 and a 200 day moving average of $352.19.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on HD. DA Davidson upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.