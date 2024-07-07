Hollencrest Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Hollencrest Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 57.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.80. 335,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,015. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.93.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

