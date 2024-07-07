Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 1,438 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,752,382,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Danaher by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,930,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,185,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,449 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Danaher by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $711,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Danaher by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Danaher by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,956,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,691,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.25. 3,932,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $255.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.07. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,386,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,990 shares in the company, valued at $28,352,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.67.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

