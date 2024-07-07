Hollencrest Capital Management Sells 2,628 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hollencrest Capital Management decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 84.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $2,593,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,243,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

