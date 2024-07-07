Hollencrest Capital Management Takes $120,000 Position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,157,000 after acquiring an additional 97,552 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,202,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after buying an additional 822,156 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,119,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 525,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on VKTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.56.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $51.27. 1,485,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,757,702. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.62. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.03. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

