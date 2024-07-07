Horizen Price Hits $9.51 on Top Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Horizen coin can now be bought for approximately $9.51 or 0.00016325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 48.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $144.34 million and approximately $37.14 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00041007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00034067 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,181,300 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.