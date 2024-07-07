Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PFG shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

NYSE PFG traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $78.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,020. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.21 and a 52 week high of $86.79.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 15.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 54.20%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

