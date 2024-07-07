Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $895,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 463.6% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.4% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 11,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 21.8% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 63,811 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $37.86. 12,172,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,976,304. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

