Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 589 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.53.

CCI stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,245,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,108. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.72 and a 52 week high of $119.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

