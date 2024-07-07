Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.07.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $182.89. The company has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

