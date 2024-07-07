Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,160,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after acquiring an additional 243,579 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.99. The company had a trading volume of 359,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,628. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.19. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

