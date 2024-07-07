Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in LifeMD by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 688,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 132,850 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $815,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in LifeMD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in LifeMD by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LFMD traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 480,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,517. The company has a market capitalization of $273.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.24. LifeMD, Inc. has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

LifeMD ( NASDAQ:LFMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that LifeMD, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

