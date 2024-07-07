Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 63,000 Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arlo Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 948,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 58,620 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $5,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,504,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,900,000 after buying an additional 451,236 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,499,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,840,000 after purchasing an additional 349,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 167,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.45. The company had a trading volume of 570,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.72 and a beta of 1.83. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average is $11.20.

Arlo Technologies ( NYSE:ARLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $334,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,743.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

