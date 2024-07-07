IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGM. CIBC raised their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$37.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.83. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$30.34 and a 1-year high of C$42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.00, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.03. IGM Financial had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of C$811.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$796.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.8664564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 69.66%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

