Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

ILPT stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $227.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

