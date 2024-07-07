Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
ILPT stock opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $227.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.44%.
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile
Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.
