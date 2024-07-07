Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aikya Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,409,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,140 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,459,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Trading Up 0.3 %

INFY traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 7,709,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,387,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.2035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

