Insider Buying: Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Buys C$32,340.00 in Stock

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,340.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 26th, Roy Sebag purchased 7,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,436.20.

On Monday, June 24th, Roy Sebag purchased 27,900 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$185,256.00.

On Friday, April 5th, Roy Sebag purchased 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,700.00.

Goldmoney Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.84. The company has a market cap of C$102.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of -0.71. Goldmoney Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.45 and a twelve month high of C$10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

