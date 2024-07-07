Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Director Sells 726 Shares of Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Director Karen L. Hirsh sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$166.50, for a total transaction of C$120,879.00.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$230.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$230.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$214.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.11. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of C$163.01 and a 52-week high of C$242.92. The company has a market cap of C$103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.50 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.0831533 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 41.94%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TRI shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$183.89.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

