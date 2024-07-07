Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,714. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0692 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

