Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,522 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSCP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,696,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,714. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.45.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.