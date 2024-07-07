Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.5% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $28,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,495,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $496.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $461.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.46.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

