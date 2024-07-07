Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) & HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Head to Head Contrast

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Iris Energy and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iris Energy N/A N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies -44.73% -28.52% -22.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Iris Energy and HIVE Digital Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iris Energy 0 0 4 1 3.20 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Iris Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8.67%. HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.17, suggesting a potential upside of 54.69%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Iris Energy.

41.1% of Iris Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Iris Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Iris Energy has a beta of 3.48, meaning that its stock price is 248% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iris Energy and HIVE Digital Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iris Energy $75.51 million 29.18 -$171.87 million N/A N/A HIVE Digital Technologies $114.46 million 3.42 -$51.21 million ($0.59) -5.66

HIVE Digital Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Iris Energy.

Summary

Iris Energy beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iris Energy

(Get Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.