iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $103.26. 426,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,304. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.56. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

