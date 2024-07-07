iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 290.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darrow Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 397.1% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 45,462 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Advisors LLP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IJH stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. 4,909,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,525,881. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

