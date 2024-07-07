iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Lifted by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after buying an additional 3,071,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after buying an additional 440,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,063,000 after buying an additional 167,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,490,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,866,435. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.32.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.