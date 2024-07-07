iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by GLOBALT Investments LLC GA

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $6,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,692,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,599,000 after buying an additional 212,969 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,658,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,973,000 after purchasing an additional 448,450 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,705,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,033,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,591,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,733 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,060,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after buying an additional 142,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. 541,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.89 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

