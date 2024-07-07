iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) is Family Firm Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 268,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the period. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF comprises about 2.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $12,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. purchased a new position in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 511.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 68,322 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9,202.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,503 shares during the period.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

BATS IGE traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $43.94. 62,084 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.90. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $30.59 and a 52-week high of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.