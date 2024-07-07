iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 5.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $53,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after buying an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after acquiring an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,758,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,031,000 after purchasing an additional 220,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.79. 1,358,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,379. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.64.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

