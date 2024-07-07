iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,271,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $20,118,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 535,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,143. The company has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.78.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

