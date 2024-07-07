iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank OZK lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $181.59. 361,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,866. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

